The new Principal at Fife College spent his first day at work this week, following the resignation of his predecessor.

Hugh Hall officially took up his position on Wednesday after it was announced back in December last year that he had been appointed to take over Hugh Logan who retired in October.

Mr Hall’s most recent position was at the University of Strathclyde where he worked since April 2010 as Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for a range of services including commercialisation, strategy and policy.

He joins Fife College at an exciting time when it recently opened a new Levenmouth Campus and plans to build a new state-of-the-art Campus in Dunfermline by 2020.

He is now responsible for approximately 22,000 learners, 6,000 of which are full-time, on five main campuses throughout Fife and manages a commercial client base of £7.3 million and turnover of £43.5 million.

He said: “I have very much been looking forward to starting my new role at Fife College and delighted that I’m now here and in post.

“As the new Principal and Chief Executive my first focus over the coming months will be to meet and listen to as many of our staff, students and stakeholders as possible to hear their views on the future of Fife College and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

“A series of sessions have already been planned so that I can visit all our campuses, introduce myself and give staff an opportunity to ask questions and share ideas.

“Becoming the Principal of Fife College is a great honour and I look forward to working with our staff, students and external partners to drive the College forward to benefit those in the region and beyond.”

Hugh Hall was born and brought up in the East End of Glasgow and began his working life straight from school in the local Benefits Agency office in Easterhouse.

Now living in Cellardyke, he is a chartered accountant with expertise in transformational change, governance and major project development and delivery.

In 2009, he was awarded the Public Sector Finance Director of the Year award in recognition of his leadership role in the transformation of Scotland’s enterprise network.

His non-executive roles, past and present, include: eight years as a member of Court at Edinburgh Napier University; Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy in Scotland; Chair of Forth Valley College; Chair of Colleges Scotland and Chair of the Scottish Children’s Lottery.