New site for Madras College revealed in surprise council announcement

St Andrews finally looks set to get a new secondary school – at Langlands.

The surprise announcement came at yesterday’s (Thursday) meeting of Fife Council, when council leader David Ross announced that a deal on the land with St Andrews University was close to completion.

In his statement, he said: “We can now progress matters to a positive conclusion, and that – subject to the proper consideration by both parties – this would enable us to take forward the development of a new school at Langlands.

“Very positive progress has been made in exploring the potential to take forward a site for the new Madras at St Andrews University land at Langlands, and ensuring the future of the Madras College site in South Street for educational purposes.

After decades of indecision and wrangling over where the desperately needed new Madras College should be located, sighs of relief and cheers for the move reverberated around St Andrews.

University principal Professor Sally Mapstone said she anticipated seeing a new school in St Andrrews as quickly as possible, adding “should our ongoing discussions reach a positive formal conclusion.”

Madras College's campus at Kilrymont Road.

Full story page 13