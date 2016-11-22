Search

Nursery youngsters score green flag hat-trick

Carleton Nursery staff and youngsters proudly display their Green Flag (picture by George McLuskie)

Ecological enthusiasm and environmental awareness are among the things they are very good at along at Carleton Nursery – so much so that the youngsters from Bighty Road have earned their third Green Eco Flag in six years. The emblem was displayed recently at the nursery after the morning and afternoon pupils, aged 2-5, were rewarded for their efforts in finding out about about recycling and caring for our world.