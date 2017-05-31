Scholarship success for nursing students

Three students from Fife College have been awarded with prestigious scholarships for their passion and commitment to their studies.

The students were awarded NHS Fife scholarships through the College’s Adam Smith Foundation after being nominated by their lecturer, Theresa George.

This scholarship is a cash award, which is to be used by the students in any way they wish to enhance their studies and student experience.

The three students: Lindsay Todd, (24) from Glenrothes; Logan Tyler, (34) from Dundee and Samantha McColl, (41) from Glenrothes are all on the NC Health and Social Care (incorporating Access to Nursing) course at the college.

The award winners were welcomed to a special ceremony at the College’s Halbeath Campus by Trust fundraiser, Gaynor Jarrett; head of department, Sheila Boyd and care lecturer, Theresa George where they were presented with their certificates and congratulated on their achievements.

Gaynor Jarrett said: “It is absolutely fantastic that NHS Fife has continued to support the Adam Smith Foundation and the College by giving students this wonderful opportunity that will really help enhance their studies. Lindsay, Logan and Samantha were all extremely deserving of the scholarship and I hope it proves to be a real benefit to them.”

Samantha McColl, (41) from Glenrothes was delighted when she was told she had been successful in gaining the scholarship after all the hard work she had put in throughout the course, especially with young children at home.

Samantha said: “I am delighted to have been chosen for this scholarship. Since I am a mature student who has been out of education for quite some time, I was quite worried about coming to college but it has been such a great experience and I am so happy to have been recognised for all my hard work.”