Scholarships awarded to Fife College students

Five students, who are passionate about cooking, have been awarded scholarships to help them progress in their studies thanks to the generosity of former Fife College staff.

The talented five were awarded their scholarships through the Adam Smith Foundation which is a charity trust supported by Fife College. They received scholarships ranging from £50 to £250 at a special presentation held at the College’s St Brycedale Campus recently.

Bob Cunningham, chairman of The Fife College Association and former head of division at the College before retiring in 1996, was welcomed to the College by Bryan McCabe, department head, and Lindsey Robertson, curriculum manager.

Bob presented certificates and awards to the five students; Sadie Colley (19) from Ladybank; Lynsey Adams (32) from Newburgh, Susanne Cathcart (47) from Dunfermline; Teagan Hailstones (18) from Glenrothes; Charlotte Bastock-Bryce (23) from Kirkcaldy.

This is the first year of the scholarship which aims to support those studying culinary arts – funds have been donated by the Association which is made up of former employees of the College. The Association members meet regularly throughout the year and hold fundraising events and dinners to support different charities – this year they decided to award their proceeds to the Adam Smith Foundation, a charity trust which is supported by Fife College and awards scholarships to students.

Bob said: “The scholarship recipients have gone above and beyond in their studies and commitment to their course and are extremely deserving. Everyone needs some extra help along the way and the Association is delighted to be able to support this scholarship and the students. I would like to congratulate the students – I wish them the best in their future careers.”