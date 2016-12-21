School assault claim dropped

An investigation into a claim of pupil assault at Levenmouth Academy has been dropped.

Two senior members of staff were understood to have been suspended over the incident, which took place last Tuesday.

It was reported on Friday and Police Scotland confirmed an investigation was underway.

However, in an updated statement released within the last hour, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Having reviewed this matter we are satified that no crime took place and no further police action is required.”

On Monday, Fife Council said it was investigating the incident and assured parents that “as a matter of policy” Fife Council took appropriate action to safeguard the wellbeing of both pupils and staff.

Levenmouth Academy, the second biggest high school in Scotland with a roll of 1600 pupils and 200 staff, opened its doors for the first time in August.

However, just one month later concerned parents set up a new Facebook group following reports of violence and other disturbances at the school.