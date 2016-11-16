Silver sheen to celebrations at Methilhill PS

Methilhill Primary School is approaching the end of a lively week-long cavalcade of festivities to mark its 25th anniversary.

The whole school community has been involved in the celebrations to acknowledge one of the area’s richest assets.

Every class at Chemiss Road has also been involved in performing little shows for their parents, with the festivities set to conclude tomorrow (Thursday).

The events began on Monday with a whole-school assembly, after which the children took part in a parade around the premises.

Each class has been involved in a versatile programme of music, arts and dance, giving afternoon performances on Monday and Tuesday, with another due today.

The general theme is ‘Celebration Now And Dreams For The Future’, while parents have been invited in to watch.

The children have also been working on a range of art projects, and their mums and dads have joined them in the classroom after the musical showcases to have a look at their artistic creations.

Friday, the actual anniversary of the opening, is an in-service training day, so the conviviality is reaching a conclusion tomorrow.

Not all the children have been able to watch their friends’ musical performances at the same time – so, after another whole-school assembly, a montage of recorded clips is being shown, so the children can see the routines by their schoolmates which they previously missed.

Staff will also be contributing – with the hint of one or two surprises – while former employees, invited guests and other members of the community will be involved.

There will also be a display board with photographs spanning the quarter-century.

Everyone at Methilhill was pleased to be associated with the school at such a significant date.

A spokesman said: “We have been building towards this and there has been a lot of work around it. A lot of generations have come to the school, and the staff and the children are very much involved, while the community and stakeholders are involved.”

The new primary and community school was officially opened on November 18, 1991 at a cost of £1.8 million, with Charles Small as head teacher.

The building was designed by the former Fife Regional Council’s property department, with modern techniques at its forefront.

Heat and daylight were regulated by solar radiation and a mixture of automated and manual control.

The sun’s rays helped to heat and light the premises, reducing fuel costs.

Catering for over 480 pupils, it had a modern open-plan layout, with class areas grouped around central courtyards covered with a glass roof.

Multi-purpose space was offered by the courtyards, which could be used all year round.

Current head teacher Lyn Meeks said previously that Methilhill was very proud of its inclusive, welcoming atmosphere, the dedicated staff and the close relationship forged with parents, carers and the wider community.