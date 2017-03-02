Sinclairtown youngsters dig deep to help after Gallatown cash theft

Youngsters at a Kirkcaldy primary school have offered a helping hand in a bid to beat the thieves, leaving community volunteers with tears in their eyes.

Anne Marie McMeekin, chairman of the Gallatown Community Hub, said there were tears of joy when she was told that the pupils of Sinclairtown Primary School had raised over £260 to help the organisation after thieves stole over £2000 of funds in January.

“The news came out of the blue and left everyone here a little stunned,” she told the Fife Free Press.

“What a lovely gesture, it was the children themselves who came up with the idea of doing something to help the hub, that’s fantastic.”

The money was raised by the school having a ‘dress down day’, a special community breakfast, and Fairtrade raffle and market.

“The school is very keen to work with the community and it was an ideal opportunity to let the families know about the support that the Gallatown hub is offering to the community,” said Fiona Simpson, headteacher.

“It was very much driven by the pupils, and their efforts are a credit to the school, I’m very proud of all of them.”

Anne Marie was joined by Shuggy Hughes, project worker for the YMCA-run Link Up Gallatown initiative, following an invite from the school this week to receive a cheque for £262.80.

“The children are a perfect example that community spirit is alive and well in this town, they are amazing,” said Shuggy.

“The money will go a long way to helping those of all ages from toddlers to the elderly.”