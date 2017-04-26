St Andrews named top Scottish university

St Andrews University has been named Scotland’s top university and number three in the UK.

It’s the university’s highest ever rating in The Complete University Guide rankingbehind only Oxford and Cambridge.

In separate listings of 70 subjects, St Andrews features in the top ten for 23 of the 25 subjects it teaches, occupying the top UK spot in two – Business & Management Studies and Middle Eastern & African Studies. St Andrews is already UK university of the year for teaching quality, and the rise to third place is believed to be due to its high scores for teaching quality and student satisfaction as well as the quality of its academic programmes.

Professor Sally Mapstone, university principal welcomed the new: “This all-time high is a great endorsement of what St Andrews stands for. Our values are those of a small, Scottish, and highly international university. We are outward looking, inclusive and focused on excellence.” “We see teaching quality and research excellence as commensurate, and we provide them in an environment that is beautiful, friendly and enriching.”