Stepal claims victory in Madras decision

The St Andrews Preservation Trust has welcomed news that Langlands has finally been chosen to site a new Madras College .

The trust helped fund STEPAL (St Andrews Environmental protection Association Limited) in a court action against Fife Council’s preferred site at Pipeland.

Dr Bill Borthwick, chairman, said: “The Trust can claim a victory on this issue.”

“There can be no doubt that, but for STEPAL’s and the trust’s determination and tenacity in challenging a flawed planning process, a totally unsuitable site would have been selected,” he added.

“A site on the western approaches to the town would meet all the criteria set by the trust for siting a school, the most important being not on the green belt and impacting the wonderful landscape setting of St Andrews.

“It will keep the school buses outside the town, reducing congestion, noise, pollution and risk of accidents. It will enable co-location with the university to enhance educational opportunity and leave open the possibility for hospital expansion - which the building of a school at Pipeland would have prevented.”