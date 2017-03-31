The day the opera came to a Kirkcaldy primary school

Pupils at Dunnikier Primary School served up an operatic take on the Bard last week.

P5/6 and P6 classes at the Kirkcaldy school performed Robert Burns’ famous epic poem The Tale o’ Tam O’Shanter with the help of Scottish Opera.

The collaboration came as part of the Youth Music Initiative with funding from the Scottish Government, allowing Scottish Opera to visit schools across the country.

Geraldine Thain, teacher, said: “It’s just so they can bring a bit of opera to school and let the children get to understand what it’s all about.”

Ahead of the big day the children had to learn all the songs and be word perfect, then the team from Scottish Opera worked with them in a rehearsal and went over the whole show.

In just one morning the children worked hard on choreography and direction given to them by the opera team, with some of them picked out to play certain parts in the production.

Then once rehearsals were over the children performed a half hour show to a packed out school hall.

“It was fantastic,” Geraldine said.

“They performed in front of parents, VIPs and classes from the school.

“We got a lot of great feedback afterwards from the audience who were telling us how much they enjoyed it.

“The children did brilliantly and all were completely engaged throughout.”