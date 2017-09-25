University of St Andrews wins ‘top student experience’ award

The University of St Andrews is the top in the UK for student experience, according to a definitive higher education guide.

The honour came from The Times and Sunday Times in its Good University Guide 2018.

It’s the second year running that Scotland’s oldest university has walked off with a University of the Year title – last year it was UK University of the Year for Teaching Quality.

The guide also reveals that St Andrews has again been ranked the top university in Scotland and third in the UK behind Oxbridge.

Professor Sally Mapstone, St Andrews principal, said: “Top-quality student experience is at the heart of what makes today’s universities meaningful and successful.

“We’re delighted to have picked up a University of the Year Award two years running for our strengths in precisely these areas, and it says much for higher education in Scotland that our institutions remain capable of competing with the very best in the UK.”

Lewis Wood, president of the St Andrews Students’ Association, said: “These fantastic results cement our position as a world-leading university. Our students have long recognised the exceptional quality of learning and teaching, as well as the overall student experience on offer at the University.

“Both the university and the Students’ Association work hard to continue to improve upon the world-class student experience we provide to every student.

‘‘I feel very proud to have been a part of this and I hope this news encourages students from around the globe to continue to apply and contribute to the University of St Andrews.”