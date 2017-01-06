Work planned for St Andrews halls of residence

The £7 million refurbishment of a landmark St Andrews University halls of residence is expected to begin this year.

Tenders are now being invited for the development of Andrew Melville Hall in the North Haugh.

The work is aimed at bringing the building up to HMO standards. The proposed programme of works will bring the category A listed building up-to-date in regards to re-wiring, energy performance, ventilation and decoration, while keeping its iconic look.

Work will also be done to modernise the catering facilities, including the dining hall.

The hall will close its doors in May 2017 and it is planned it will be able to provide modern accommodation by September 2018.