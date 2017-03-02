World Book Day in pictures: Your wee ones in fancy dress

Ok, mums and dads, we know you all worked hard on the kids’ costumes for World Book Day.

So this slideshow is for you, in recognition of your tireless efforts to dress up your little Gruffalos, Harry Potters, Fantastic Mr Foxes, and all the other weird and wonderful characters.

Fife pupils get into the spirit of World Book Day

As you spent the morning franticaly fixing hats, straightened costumes, and generally reassured the kids while shunting them out the door because you were late for work - we salute you!

Good job!

Are your little ones featured in our slideshow? Take a look.