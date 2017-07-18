Emergency response as climber falls from Aberdour rocks

Police have confirmed an on-going incident at Aberdour beach after a climber fell from rocks.

The emergency services were called to the rocks at Hawkcraig at the Silver Sands around 6.45pm

A police statement said they remained at the scene.

No details have been given on the climber or any injuries sustained.

The Press understands two ambulances, two incident support vehicles, three police cars and three coastguard vehicles are at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife were called to the area of Hawkcraig area, Silver Sands beach in Aberdour around 6.45pm on Tuesday, July 18 following a report that a climber had fallen from the cliffs.

“Emergency services remain in attendance and further updates will be provided when possible.”

The incident came after emergency services were called to the area late this afternoon amid fears three children were missing at a packed beach earlier today.

The holiday heatwave brought huge numbers of families to the Silver Sands, and a search, which also involved the RNLI from Kinghorn, was made after the alarm was raised.

The children were all found safe and well.