Enjoy fireworks at Gilvenbank Park

The community fireworks display is taking place at Gilvenbank Park on Friday November 3 from 6pm.

As well as the fireworks which get underway from 7pm, other activities include funfair rides for young children and music from local radio station Kingdom FM.

The event is run by the community including local Scouts, North Glenrothes Community Council and Go Glenrothes and supported by Fife Council, Police Scotland and Fire Scotland along with sponsors Fife Auto Centre in association with TOYO Tires.

Members of the public can donate towards the event on the night or via the Just Giving Page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/glenrothesfireworks2017.