£250,000 roadworks plan for Levenmouth

Fife Council will be carrying out carriageway resurfacing on the A915 Standing Stane Road from May 22 to June 9 as part of a £250,000 road improvement plan for Levenmouth.

The work will be carried out in three phases:

Phase 1 Windygates roundabout with junction closure on A916 into Windygates. Traffic management three-way temporary traffic signals. Diversion route via Milton Road/A911.

Phase 2 Cameron roundabout with junction closure on B932 to Methilhill. Traffic management three-way temporary traffic signals. Diversion route via Percival Road (B930) and Methilhaven Road (A955).

Phase 3 A915 under temporary traffic signals and convoy.

Bus services will be affected and services 41, 41A, 44 and 49 will be re-directed. For more information contact Stagecoach on (01592) 645680 or visit www.stagecoachbus.com.

Access will be maintained for emergency services during the works.

David Brown, service manager said: “We maintain over 2,400 km of roads in Fife and we’re investing nearly £10 million this year repairing and improving them.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we’ll try to keep any disturbance to a minimum. Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”

Breedon Aggregates Ltd will carry out the work.

For further information contact William O’Connor on 03451 55 55 55 ext: 444634.