Anger over constant fly tipping menace at Fife woodland

Anger is growing among residents in a Glenrothes community after fly tippers used a local woodland as a rubbish tip.

Bags of household waste and other items have been dumped in woods causing concern that the bags could attract vermin and pose health risks.

A wooded area behind Brodie Court and Kellie Court in the town has been targeted by fly tippers on at least three occasions in the last two weeks.

Now Peter Scobie, chairman of Pitteuchar, Stenton & Finglassie Community Council has reported the issue to Fife Council’s environment officers who in turn have now liaising with Greenbelt Ltd, the organisation responsible for the management of the town’s woodland areas.

“It’s irresponsible and also unacceptable behaviour which poses a number of risks for those living close to the area,” said Mr Scobie.

“The waste includes nappies and other forms of household waste which if not cleared up will create health risks,” he added.

He has now called upon locals to remain vigilant and to report any future instances of fly tipping or any one acting suspiciously.

Glenrothes councillor John Wincott, Fife Council’s spokesman for environment and transport called the “disgusting and disrespectful to fellow residents”.

“I thank residents for bringing it to the Council’s attention and call on those living in the area to report any future incidents.

“There are tough penalties for such irresponsible behaviour and such acts are taken seriously by both the council and the woodland agencies.

I’ve informed both the Woodland Trust and Greenbelt Ltd about the problem and they have responded immediately and have assured me that the area will be cleared up this week.

”Their quick response is indicative of the improved relationship and communication the Fife authority now has with both organisations which is of obvious benefit for residents.”