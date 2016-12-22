Best-known botanist gives Shell Bay the thumbs up

Honey bees and butterflies have helped a popular holiday park to wing its way to victory in a national awards scheme.

Elie Holiday Park at Shell Bay has been declared a ‘gold level’ winner in the annual David Bellamy Conservation Awards scheme.

Professor Bellamy presented his prestigious accolade and declared the park officially Honey Bee Friendly as part of his new initiative to help protect the threatened insects.

This status, he said, was thoroughly deserved thanks to the large number of high nectar-bearing flowers maintained at the park, providing valuable foraging for bees and butterflies.

Owned by Abbeyford Leisure for over 30 years, the park attracts thousands of visitors from across the UK and overseas and plays host to a wide variety of wildlife including red squirrels and many different bird species.

Peter Davies, sales manager, said: “We are always mindful of the fact that a major part of Fife’s appeal is the fantastic natural scenery and incredible wildlife which people come to enjoy

“We feel privileged to be at its heart, and so we take all steps possible to protect the surrounding countryside and its flora and fauna for everyone’s benefit.

“It’s a task in which all of our employees play a part in different ways, from helping to monitor wildlife activity to minimising energy usage and encouraging guests to recycle.

“This latest award is a tribute to everyone’s efforts”

Other winners in the awards were St Monans Holiday Park and St Andrews Holiday Park.