Campaigners welcome Transport Minister’s promise to visit A92 black spots

Campaigners calling for safety improvements to be made to one of Scotland’s most notorious roads, have welcomed the the news that the Scottish Transport Minister is to visit the A92 in Fife to see first hand the problems.

Humza Yousaf has met with campaigners at Holyrood to discuss long-standing calls to improve a number of accident black spots on the A92, north of Glenrothes.

Campaigners met with Transport Minister Humza Yousaf and Jenny Gilruth,Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP.

And the Minister has now agreed to meet with campaigners to view in person the key areas of concern.

However, Mr Yousaf will await the outcomes of two reports currently being prepared detailing Balfarg and Cadham junctions before setting a date for his visit to Fife.

Campaigners said it was the most constructive dialogue they had experienced with the Scottish Government in the last two years, and welcomed the Minister’s commitment to the issue and his comment that the status quo was not acceptable – and this included even small accidents.

“This was the most positive dialogue we have had for two years, so we must be optimistic, especially since we know full well that the future of the A92 is in the hands of the Scottish Government,” said Ron Page, campaign convener.

“It’s a significant step forward in the campaign.”

It will be the second time Mr Yousaf will have visited the A92 trunk road since hge was appointed Transport Minister. In october 2016 he met with the family of Logan Carrie, the nine-uyear-old Cadham youngster that was tragically killed on the A92 near his home in February 2015.

Also attending the meeting was Jenny Gilruth, Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP, whose constituency the problematic stretch of A92 trunk road runs through.

“I was very pleased to hear the Minister give an assurance that he wants to see action taken on this stretch of road, stating that “one fatality on our roads is one too many,” said the MSP.

“The Scottish Government now await the results of Transport Scotland’s conflict study, due to be issued in the summer of 2017.

“This will give the Government data required to make the road safer for those of us who live in the communities surrounding the A92.”

The development comes just two weeks after Fife Council confirmed it would commit £1.5m towards a new roundabout at Balfarg if the Scottish Government would agree to meet the remaining cost.