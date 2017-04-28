Consultation shows support for ban on fracking in Scotland

Central Scotland list MSP Richard Leonard has called for an outright ban on fracking in Scotland.
Over 1,000 people took part in a consultation exercise launched by South Scotland list MSP Claudia Beamish on whether unconventional oil and gas extraction should be allowed in this country.
A massive 87 per cent of respondents backed a ban on fracking, with 95 per cent admitting concerns about the risks relating to pollution of the earth, water and air, and increased seismic activity.
Labour has proposed a Fracking Ban Bill and says it is time for the Scottish Government to listen to the people and make it law.
He said: “The message from our communities and from the consultation is loud and clear — we do not want fracking.
“When I stood for election, I promised to keep campaigning for a complete and total ban on fracking and I am standing by that promise.”
The Scottish Government is currently carrying out its own consultation on fracking which runs until the end of May,
A moratorium on unconvential oil and gas extraction has been in place since January 2015, and Mr Leonard says a concrete decision is long overdue.
He said: “For too long we have had a sticking plaster solution from the Scottish Government. They’ve given us a pause, not a policy.
“This is about the future, about the air we breathe, the water we drink and the environment we leave behind.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Fife Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.