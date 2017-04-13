Demolition is in sight for Cardenden “eyesore”

An abandoned shop on Cardenden’s Station Road is set to be demolished after it was bought by a local group.

After years of campaigning to rid the site of the eyesore, Cardenden Community Forum has purchased the building itself and plans to knock it down.

“It was bought over around a decade ago but nothing was done with it and basically it’s just been sitting there empty and slowly deteriorating,” said David Taylor, chairman.

“It’s been a thorn in the flesh for years. We’ve been trying to get the owner to do something with it or come up with a plan but nothing ever happened.”

Finally, with the support of the local community council and Fife Council, the group has now finally been able to purchase the building,

Kevin Sayer, area manager for Fife Council, said: “Cowdenbeath Area was granted £200,000 as part of Fife Council’s Capital Plan.

“A motion was put to Cowdenbeath Area Committee on March 1 with a proposed plan on how this money should be spent.

“The committee agreed £40,000 of this should be put towards helping Cardenden Community Forum purchase derelict property in the town with a view to demolition and regeneration of the area.”

David said the forum is now looking for a local firm to demolish the building “as quickly as possible” and aim to enter into dialogue with Scotrail about improving the access road to the railway station.

He added: “It’s not a big site so there’s not a lot we can do with it but we’d like to site levelled off and landscaped.

“The funding is there.”