Drivers face motorway delays

Drivers on the busy M90 motorway face delays next week as work begins on a £290,000 improvement project.

The work, which is due to get under way on Monday, October 23, will involve repairing a 500m stretch of the northbound carriageway between Gairneybridge and Kinross.

It is expected to take eight days.

The M90 at this section is used by almost 30,000 vehicles a day and the improvements aim to considerably enhance the safety of the road at this location.

During the improvements traffic management will be in place for the safety of the workforce and for motorists. A contraflow system on the main M90 will be in operation continuously throughout the works to allow for the carriageway repairs to take place. A 50mph speed limit will also be in place for safety until the works are completed.

Preliminary works will take place from Saturday 21 October to prepare for the traffic management arrangements ahead of the work beginning on Monday.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “This £290,000 investment from Transport Scotland will allow us to carry out maintenance works to ensure our network continues to operate at the highest standard.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible, and we encourage motorists to plan their journey in advance and check the Traffic Scotland website before setting out.”

The works will be carried out by BEAR Scotland and have been planned in consultation with Police Scotland, Perth and Kinross Council and Transport Scotland.

Real time traffic information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org or twitter@trafficscotland.