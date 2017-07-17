Falkland all set for judges’ visit

Falkland has entered the Beautiful Scotland for the first time in seven years.

It is taking part in the competition’s golden jubilee.

Judges will visit Falkland on Saturday August 5 as part of a tour which takes in small villages, large towns and our major cities over 14 days.

The royal burgh’s return to competition fore the first time since 2010 is, in part, to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Visit Falkland – the new name for Falkland in Bloom which has been the organisation responsible for the success in such events over the years.

It has called upon the rest of the community to help in making sure that the village continues to look its best ahead of the big inspection and mark its own landmark anniversary.

There will be celebrations in Falkland Community Hall on Saturday August 5 from 8.00p.m. at which candles on the cake will be blown out, followed by an evening of music by local band, Suited & Booted.

Once the judges’ verdicts are in, the winners will be announced with presentations planned for September.

Some of the winners from Beautiful Scotland 2017 will go on to represent Scotland in the RHS Britain in Bloom Final in 2018.

Carole Noble, operations director at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “For more than half a century local authorities and communities have come together to take responsibility for enhancing their local places with spectacular floral displays and innovative anti - littering campaigns.

‘‘These activities would not happen without the many hundreds of people committing thousands of hours to looking after their communities on a voluntary basis.

“We sometimes forget the massive impact that a clean and green environment has on people.

‘‘Beautiful Scotland groups have made, and continue to make, a massive difference to our country. I’d like to wish all the entrants the best of luck this year.”

Beautiful Scotland recognises the efforts of local authorities and communities which work tirelessly to improve their local cities, towns and villages.

During the judging tour, three themes are examined - horticultural achievement, community participation and environmental responsibility - to discover which communities have been most successful in improving the attractiveness, cleanliness and sustainability of the places they care for.