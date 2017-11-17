Fife College crew give garden some TLC

A team of students from Fife College have given a much-needed tidy up to a Kirkcaldy community garden.

Rigg’s Garden, off Malcolm’s Wynd near the High Street, was in need of some attention and Team 51, a group of youngsters on the Prince’s Trust course based at the college’s Levenmouth campus, offered to help.

Willie McEwan, assistant team leader, explained: “It’s a 12-week personal development and employability course which has been running at Fife College for 12 years.

“It helps 16-25 year old find their footing, build their confidence, motivation and self-esteem and helps get them ready for work.

“It’s very unique and is split into different parts one of which is to get involved in a community project.”

Willie was approached by Laura Crombie from the charity Clued Up, a project that helps young people with substance issues and whose High Street headquarters backs on to Rigg’s Garden.

“We’ve had a relationship with Clued Up for at least a decade,” Willie said.

“That can be people coming to us via a referral from them or they come in to the college and hold workshops for our student groups.

“Laura had approached us about coming and doing a bit of work at the site and the students volunteered to do it.”

The group raised funds for the materials they required to work on the garden by holding a car wash at Methil Fire Station where they raised £177.

Chelsea Robertson, one of the students who took part, said she was very happy with the outcome.

“We created a little seating area in the corner of the garden by digging out some grass, laying some underlay then putting some chips and decorated with things like flowers, a bench and some border around the side of it,” she said.

“We chose Clued Up because they give so much help to people that have issues and are a big part of our community, so we decided to give something back to them.

“It only took four days to complete and it looks amazing.”

Willie said he was delighted with the students’ work and added: “We’re always looking for projects like this for our students so we would welcome anyone getting in touch.”