Fife Council gives approval for Meddies “monstrosity”

A decision to build a controversial new visitor centre at Lochore Meadows was given the go ahead on Tuesday.

Despite some concerns raised during the meeting, Fife Council’s executive committee voted by eight votes to six to approve the proposed new centre.

Plans for the new building has seen it described as a “monstrosity” by the Benarty-based group Meedies Action Panel (MAP), who held a protest outside the council’s Glenrothes HQ before the meeting went ahead.

The group was campaigning for the council – which will take over ownership of the park from Fife Coast and Countryside Trust on April 1 – to upgrade the existing centre which currently lies closed.

It also slammed the council’s lack of community consultation over its plans for the country park.

Annabelle Ewing MSP hit out at the decision, saying: “The people of Benarty have been badly let down by Fife Council.

“Even the leader of the council has admitted the consultation was flawed, and his failure to engage in a meaningful way tells the people of Benarty everything they need to know about this Labour-led Fife Council.

“Local democracy is ill-served by the dismissal of significant local concern with weasel words and talk of splits.

“Fife Council has sold the Meedies and the people of Benarty short.”

Kevin Payne of MAP said: “Labour councillors promoting the new centre have broken their promise.”

A public meeting to discuss the decision will be held by the MAP at Lochore Institute on January 31, starting at 7pm.