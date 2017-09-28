Fife mini-tornado captured on camera

Extreme weather rarely comes to Fife so unusual phenomena always capture interest.

On Sunday morning Alexander Grant was up making his breakfast at 6.30am when he saw a mini-tornado form in the sky over Kirkcaldy.

A tornado in Kirkcaldy in 2009

He said: “It’s straight up and down and started forming a spiral. It lasted for about five minutes before breaking up.”

Alexander, who is a keen amateur photographer, added: “I’ve seen a quite a few over the years and when I see them I like to take a picture.

”The one I took in 2009 went on for a good 10-15 minutes.”