Fife town expansion plan put on hold amid concerns over school capacity

Cuparians now won’t be able to have their say on a blueprint for a massive expansion of the town until next year.

Fife Council has asked the consortium behind the proposed Cupar North development to revise its masterplan amid concerns that there would not be enough school capacity to support the 1400 houses proposed.

Although a primary school is included in the plan, Cupar Community Council heard this week that it would have to be built immediately and comprise at least 15 classrooms. The two existing primaries, Castlehill and St Columba’s, are bursting at the seams.

It’s expected that the revised plans will be ready for public consultation in January, and the community council is preparing a ‘wish list’ to put to Fife Council and the Cupar North consortium.

It wants assurances over education provision, as well as proposals around transportation, drainage, district heating, affordable housing and other key issues.

The development, first mooted more than a decade ago, would be built on a swathe of green belt to the north of the town.