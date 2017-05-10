Fun for all at Fife centre’s Summer Festival

There’s something for all ages

The event will feature an action packed afternoon of outdoor family fun and games on Saturday at the centre on the beautiful banks of Kinghorn Loch.

There will be live music from local artists, games, face painting, pond dipping, storytelling and den building for everyone to enjoy. The event is completely free and is on from 12-4pm.

This year’s festival will also feature a selection of guest artists from Round the Horn, the event which showcases local artists and craft workers, who have some great workshops planned for kids and adults, including making handcrafted paper, drawing classes, ink and fabric printing and more.

To find out more about the workshops and to book a place, see the centre’s website at www.theecologycentre.org/events,

Parking on the day will be limited at the loch, so those planning on coming along are being invited to take part in a special treasure hunt walk from Kinghorn High Street – a great way to build up an appetite for the Puddledub BBQ at the centre.

Entrants can follow the series of clues on the map and answer a series of questions at each location, with the chance to win a prize.

Treasure hunt maps are also available via the website.