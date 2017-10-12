Funding to clean up Fife’s problem areas

Fife is set to get an environmental makeover with a dedicated £1/4m to tackle problem areas across the whole Kingdom.

Parks, Streets & Open Spaces have been granted £250,000 to pay for a squad of dedicated deep cleaning staff.

The team will tackle local environmental problem areas which aren’t currently being cleaned or serviced as part of the normal programme of work.

The 10 staff will be employed on a permanent basis carrying out specific street cleaning duties, deep cleaning areas of neglect.

David Alexander, Fife Council co-leader, thinks this approach will provide a great boost for communities.

He said: “The state of the local environment – litter, graffiti, weeds – has a huge impact on the well-being of the whole community. When an area starts to look run down and dirty this can lead to more littering or fly tipping and can encourage anti-social behaviour as an area appears more neglected. Sending in a team dedicated to cleaning the area from top to bottom can give the local community a huge boost.

“I’d hope that once our squad has been in, it would give those in the neighbourhood a greater sense of pride and encourage the public to keep the area clean. We want to work closer with local groups and organisations to see how we can share the responsibility for keeping our environments in a condition that we can all take a pride in.”

This approach can be very effective, and has previously proved successful where temporary funding has been available. The permanent squad will be there to clean, sweep, hoe, spray, cut protruding branches, remove debris and detritus, edge any encroachment, report broken fencing and repair if required, remove or report graffiti and not leave an area until it has been cleaned properly.

The teams will begin in October and over the next six months will target one ward in each of the seven council areas.

Co-leader David Ross added: “Creating a more inviting environment and cleaning up problem areas will give our communities a much needed boost, and support the efforts of residents themselves in helping to keep the area tidy.”