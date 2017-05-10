Greenpeace ship spotted off Fife

A Greenpeace ship was spotted off the coast of Fife yesterday as it took part in a research exercise.

The Beluga II has been taking scientists and campaigners around the Scottish coastline as part of a two-month investigation into the impact of ocean plastic pollution on the UK’s shores and wildlife.

On Tuesday, the ship was seen off Largo as it headed to Bass Rock.

Throughout May and June, the researchers on the vessel will be carrying out sea surface sampling for microplastics, survey remote beaches for pollution and investigate seabird nests for plastic during hatching season.

Ariana Densham, oceans campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said: “With 12 million tonnes of plastic ending up in our oceans every year, there’s never been a more important time for us to understand the impact of plastic pollution on our most loved wildlife.

“The research which we will be doing – from sampling wildlife feeding waters for microplastics to beach surveys and documenting plastic pollution in seabird nests – will add to the growing body of knowledge on ocean plastic pollution.”