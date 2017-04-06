How does your garden grow?

A Glenrothes care home has created a dementia friendly garden which is now being planted out for its residents to enjoy in the spring.

Bield’s Finavon Court has worked on its outdoor space to provide a welcoming, relaxing and safe environment for residents and their families to enjoy more time outside in the better weather.

The fully accessible garden features raised beds and was funded by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery and the Bank of Scotland Foundation.

This was all topped up with £1000 of garden vouchers to help the people in the home to fill the beds with flowers, plants and shrubs of their choice.

And staff at the home are hoping to be able to get plants and foliage that will keep the garden looking bright throughout the year.

Nikki Reid, manager, and the staff at Finavon Court are looking forward to seeing the garden in full bloom over the coming months.

She said: “It is a fantastic idea to encourage everyone who lives here to spend more time outdoors and enjoy the outbreaks of good weather!

“We can’t wait to see the flowers brighten up the development in the coming months.”

The garden at Finavon Court is just one way in which Bield helps to realise its ‘Free to Be’ ethos, which aims to enable people to make their own choices and live as independently as possible.