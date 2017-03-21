Huge public backing for plan to restore former stately home in Fife

The people of a Fife town have overwhelmingly backed plans to save one of the regions former stately homes, and turn it into a community hub.

Campaigners fighting to save Leslie House, near Glenrothes, which has lain derelict since a fire gutted the Grade A-listed building in 2009, say the results of a recent public survey have given a “clear an unequivocal indication” on how they should now proceed in their efforts to breath new life into the one-time home to the Earl of Rothes.

Around 91 per cent of those surveyed support the option of a community facility being created, while there was also an overwhelming support for the house to also accommodate a range of other community and arts based projects.

“The results are very encouraging and clearly show that the public want to see Leslie House saved and put back into community use, “ said Mary Patrick, campaign convener.

“Most importantly, it now provides us with a body of evidence that will prove invaluable in our efforts to secure the support we will need to take this restoration plan further.”

Mary is now in discussion with a number of heritage organisations who are keen to offer their support, and has confirmed that a feasibility study will now take place to ensure what remains of the building will be architecturally viable for such a project should future funding be secured.

“Being able to present the findings to the experts is hugely beneficial and not only proves that the re is a public desire to see Leslie House saved, but also show them that we are serious about it too,” Mary added.

“Thanks to the army of dog walkers and volunteers who helped distribute and collect the survey, we are moving forward and there remains hope that Leslie House will have a future.”