Job of a lifetime for puffin fans

Bird-loving volunteers are being hunted for a “chance of a lifetime opportunity” to work and live on the Isle of May.

Staff at the Firth of Forth nature reserve are looking for hardy volunteers this spring to monitor the population of its birds, including puffins, arctic terns and kittiwakes.

The unpaid placements start in mid-April and run for four months – the island boasts around 12,000 visitors a year.

A job advert reads: “This is a chance of a lifetime opportunity to live and work on this special seabird island. We’ll provide you with training, ongoing support from our NNR team, field equipment and we will be able to lend you waterproofs. We can offer accommodation (not food) and will pay for some travel including the boat to the island. Food is purchased, cooked and eaten communally.”

Applicants need to be 18 years old or over.