Kinross-shire earmarked for major tourism venture

Residents of Milnathort are being urged to voice their concerns about proposals for a holiday park on the edge of the village.

Kinross Estates Company has told Perth and Kinross Council of its intention to lodge a planning application for up to 90 lodges, a visitor centre and recreational facilities on land next to Burleigh Sands on the shore of Loch Leven.

The area is a favourite with runners, cyclists and dog walkers and fears have been expressed about the impact such a major development could have on the local amenity.

Notices have been posted along the route next to the proposed holiday park urging people to oppose the application and an event is to be held at 10am tomorrow (Saturday) at the Cross in Milnathort at which concerns will be shared.

More than 400 people turned up at two consultation events and planning consultants Rapleys received so many written comments that they have had to postpone planned visits to Milnathort, Kinross and Portmoak community councils while they sift through them all.

They say they plan to re-design the proposal to incorporate feedback along with the results of a scoping exercise being held to determine whether an environmental impact assessment is needed.

“The proposal has been significantly scaled back as a result of some of the comments made at the consultation events,” said Neil Gray of Rapleys.

“There was quite a lot of resistance to proposals for recreational facilities at the shoreline, and these have now been taken out of the plans.

“We are following all the correct procedures and no planning application will be made until we have fully consulted with the local community.”

Mr Gray added that it was felt there was a need for high-quality tourism facilities in Kinross-shire such as already existed in other areas of Perth and Kinross such as Gleneagles.

The development would also result in a significant jobs boost for the area, he said.

The park would comprise three fields and include between 80 and 90 two, three and four bedroomed lodges; a café, an adventure play area and other recreational facilities.