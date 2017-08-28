Kinross-shire village blooms again after £1.6 million sewer project

A Kinross-shire village is back to its blooming best, thanks to a donation from contractors who carried out a £1.6 million sewer upgrade.

Scottish Water and alliance partner amey-Black & Veatch have given a cash boost to Milnathort in Bloom to buy planters and trees that had to be removed during the project.

Much of the project centred on the village Cross at the centre of Milnathort, with months of work required there to upgrade the sewer network and reduce the risk of flooding.

Theresa Stirling from Milnathort in Bloom said: “Last year this space was completely blank and it was quite demoralising, so getting the money from Scottish Water helped us buy the three huge ‘tattie’ boxes and all the tubs, troughs, plants and trees.

“It’s just totally transformed the area. The feedback we’ve had from locals has been fantastic and there’s always someone sitting on the bench.

“It has turned it into a real focal point for the village and a meeting place for the locals too.”

Clive Duncan from Scottish Water, said:“Due to the nature of the project in Milnathort, residents did have to put up with a lot of disruption with roadworks in and around the village cross for a number of months.

“This did involve the need to remove existing trees and flowerbeds in this area so the project could be completed successfully.

“Throughout the project the co-peration of the people in Milnathort was a big help to Scottish Water and aBV so to be able to donate to Milnathort in Bloom and see how well they have used the money to enhance the village is fantastic.”

Paul Milligan from aBV said:“The donation to Milnathort in Bloom has been used to make the village square a community hub once again and for aBV and Scottish Water that is a fantastic legacy of our work.

“We also donated funds last year for a Christmas Tree for the village, and also outdoor lights that can be used by the community for many years to come. It’s a nice way for us to thank locals for their patience and understanding during the project.”

Added Theresa: “The work did go on for quite a while, but this looks even better than it was before the work even took place, so it’s well worth the period of disruption that we had.

“And the flood works mean the centre of the village won’t flood any more, so it’s a win-win all round really.”