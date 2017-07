Residents in Kirkcaldy are being advised by Fife Council of a street closure this week.

Dunvegan Avenue near the Raith estate is closed until Friday for maintenance work on the road.

The road is completely closed from its junction with Oriel Road to its junction with Balmoral Drive, with the alternative route for through traffic via Oriel Road and Balmoral Drive or vice versa.

The work is expected to finish by 4pm on Friday at the latest.