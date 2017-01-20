Last remnants of Tayport steelworks to be demolished

Work to demolish the last remnants of the old Tayport steelworks is about to begin, with the area set to become a community hub.

The derelict site has been left to decay since the Howe steel works was closed in the early 1990s.

However, Tayport Community Trust received a £50,000 funding boost from SUEZ Communities Trust.

The funding award will allow Tayport Community Trust (TCT) to demolish and reclaim the land currently occupying the old Abertay Works building.

The site sits next to common land and the trust says that the factory buildings are not only an eyesore but have also become a dangerous playground for local children.

The group bought the site in spring last year, and now wants to clear the site so it can become part of the adjacent common land.

Mike Burns, chairman of TCT, who is leading the project, said: “Tayport Community have been working for over 20 years to purchase the Abertay site and reclaim it for community use.

“We are particularly grateful to SUEZ Communities Trust for providing the funding to allow us to demolish this derelict and dangerous factory.

“Clearing the site will be a major milestone in our long-term plans for the future.”

Marianne Ivin of SUEZ Communities Trust added: “We are excited to see the end result of this ambitious proposal.”