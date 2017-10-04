Locals want to slam brakes on town ‘race track’

Residents in Glenrothes are hoping to put the brakes on boy racers who they say are turning a busy highway into a ‘race track’.

A petition containing 133 signatures from Pitteuchar, Finglassie and Stenton residents living close to the B921 Kinglassie Road, has already been presented to Fife Council.

Residents claim the area is being blighted by the ‘revved up’ engines of cars and motorcycles using the stretch of road as a makeshift race track.

Now campaigners are calling to have the speed limit on the stretch of carriageway between Bankhead and Southfield roundabouts reduced from 70mph to 50mph, and will call for the support of the town’s councillors.

Peter Ehmann, said the noise from the road is ruining residents’ quality of life and is also posing a safety risk.

“Lives are being made a misery especially at weekends, its become unbearable,” Mr Ehmann told the Gazette.

“The petition is just the tip of the iceberg, there are hundreds of local people who are sick of the noise which can go on into the early hours.

“It’s gone on for months and now we have had enough, “Sooner or later someone is also going to get injured, we have to make a stand.”

Mr Ehmann added that speed cameras on the stretch of carriageway would also help to deter motorists from speeding.

He has also called on the police to give a list of all incidents along the road over the last three years and will put the case for a speed reduction on the B921 before today’s (Wednesday) Area Committee.