Markinch plant powering Christmas 2016

As we cook our turkey, watch television and turn on the tree lights this Christmas, it’s probable that the power allowing us to do so will be coming very close to our own homes.

That’s why we need to spare a thought for the staff at the town’s biomass plant in Markinch, who will working throughout the festive period to ensure we will be able to ‘switch on’ during the celebrations.

A team of around forty people at the 65 MW biomass combined heat and power (CHP) plant will be working throughout Christmas, playing a valuable role in helping to provide secure, efficient energy.

Keith Moorcroft, manager at the Markinch site said: “Most people think of the emergency services working across Christmas and New Year, who should rightly be honoured as they provide an invaluable role.

“However, spare a thought for the power station, grid and network men and women, for them, Christmas is business-as-usual.”

Jamie Herd, shift operating technician admitted it was always hard working Christmas Day.

“However, we know that the job we do is important and we are very proud to generate electricity for homes across Scotland,” added Jamie.

The state-of -the-art plant, which is fuelled by 450,000 tonnes of biomass fuel each year, can produce enough electricity to meet the needs of 100,000 homes in the local area and generating electricity around the clock.