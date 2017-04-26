Meet the May Isle warden

Fifers are being invited to a free talk about the Isle of May and its spectacular wildlife next month in Anstruther.

The talk by Scottish Natural Heritage’s (SNH) Isle of May reserve manager, David Steel, will take place in the Dreel Halls (Lower Hall), High Street West, Anstruther on Tuesday, May 16 at 7.30pm.

Teas and coffee will be provided.

David said: “I’m looking forward to telling people all about the spectacular wildlife that makes the ‘Jewel of the Forth’ so unique, from its 46,000 pairs of puffins to the largest grey seal colony on the east coast of Scotland.

“Discover what it’s like for researchers to live and work on the island for up to nine months of the year, and how my team and I make the magical isle our home for the summer.”

Other events planned include family fun days, an archaeological exhibition, a seabird weekend and a seal weekend. Helping more people experience and enjoy nature in this way is one of the priorities of the Scottish Biodiversity Strategy.

Known locally as ‘The May’, this small island sits on the edge of the Firth of Forth. The island’s importance for seabirds has drawn scientists to its shores for many years and The May is home to the oldest continuously running bird observatory in the UK. The May is also a regular haunt for grey seals.