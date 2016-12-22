More delays to controversial pay-per-load recycling scheme in Fife

A three-month postponement of controversial plans to introduce a pay-per-load deal at Fife’s recycling centres is being extended.

The new scheme, which would have seen costs for some traders rocket by a staggering 3100 per cent, had been due to be enforced on October 3 but a public backlash saw Fife Council put it on hold.

The original plan had been devised by the council’s arms-length company, Fife Resource Solutions (FRS).

Chris Ewing Chief Operating Officer said: “The current position is that we hope to provide recommendations to the Council very soon on how this matter might be taken forward, taking into account issues raised by stakeholders in relation to our original proposals.”

The review examined the booking system and reduction in number of recycling sites for traders, also concerns over management of sites, including barriers.