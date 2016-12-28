New moth species found by volunteers

A new species of moth has been discovered in the Kingdom by Fife Coast and Countryside Trust wildlife volunteers.

The Yellow-Barred Brindle moth, which is most commonly found in north-west England and western Scotland was spotted by Geordie Guthrie, who is a volunteer with Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT) voluntary group, earlier this year.

Along with Bunty Johnstone and Derek Robertson, Geordie was recruited in 2008 by countryside ranger Derek Abbott to collect wildlife data at Lochore Meadows.

This data is then passed to Fife Nature Records, the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO), the Bumble Bee Trust and the Butterfly Conservation Trust.

The surveys provide up to date information about species seen at the Meadows and add to the long-term records, which have been kept since the 1960’s. The volunteers carry out a weekly water-bird survey every Monday from October to March and once a month from April to September to coincide with the National Wetland Bird Survey (WeBs).

During the ‘summer’ months of April to October they also carry out a weekly survey of butterflies, bees and dragonflies, damselflies, on Mondays weather permitting.

Commenting on the volunteers’ work, Dallas Seawright Fife Coast and Countryside Trust Countryside ranger, said: “Our team of wildlife recorders have demonstrated their passion for nature by committing to a weekly survey of waterfowl during the winter months, changing to butterflies and bumblebees in summer. Wildlife records have been kept at Lochore Meadows since 1961, and their work provides an invaluable contribution to the preservation and maintenance of wildlife habitats in Fife.”

The Fife Coast and Countryside Trust is a local independent charity dedicated to giving everyone the opportunity to experience Fife’s coast and countryside.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer with Fife Coast and Countryside Trust and getting involved in the numerous volunteer activities available, visit www.fifecoastandcountrysidetrust.co.uk/Support-Us/Volunteers_11.html.