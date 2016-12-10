Old Christmas trees for new sand dunes

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT) and Links Trust is urging people in north east Fife to help transform the coastline by donating their Christmas trees after the

festive period.

Residents from the local community are being encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees in order to help prevent crater erosion on the sand dunes along St Andrews’ West Sands.

The trees will be placed in badly eroded craters along the sand dunes to support grass growth and sand catching.

Building on the success of last year’s campaign, the local community can drop off their used Christmas trees at the designated fenced off area on the grass car park by West Sands Café.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust Ranger Ranald Strachan said: “Last year, we collected old trees that had been donated and placed them in the badly eroded craters in sand dunes along West Sands.

“The scheme was a huge success and the trees helped prevent further erosion of the craters from high winds, which are such a frequent occurrence along the Fife coastline.

“As well as benefiting the sand dunes, it also limits waste going to landfill and provides the donor with an extra opportunity to make a lasting gift out of their old tree which contributes to environmental restoration.”

The trees can be deposited between Wednesday, December 28 and Friday, January 6.

For more information on how to get involved, visit Fife Coast and Countryside Trust