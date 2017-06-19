Old Kirkcaldy eyesore given a bright new look

A long-standing Kirkcaldy eyesore has been given a makeover thanks to green-fingered volunteers in the town.

The old Arnold Clark garage on Abbotshall Road, has had the plywood boards covering its frontage painted in a bright colour and planters installed in front of the new site to give it a much better appearance.

The work has been carried out by Greener Kirkcaldy, the horticultural organisation which is co-ordinating the town’s entry into this years Britain in Bloom competition.

Alice Soper, chairman of the group, which is run by a committee of dedicated volunteers, said: “We thought that people in the town must be fed up of seeing these old boards and a colourless piece of land on one of the main roads through the town, so we decided to brighten it up.

“We have painted the boards and brought up the trees in planters which were formerly in front of the old Plumb Centre site on Nicol Street to make it look a bit better.

“Unfortunately because of the height of the boards, we haven’t been able to reach the top, so we are hoping to contact Kirkcaldy fire station to see if they could help us out with one of their taller ladders to finish off the painting.

“We are also contacting local schools to see if the children would like to help paint sunflowers or some other type of mural on the boards.

“Students from Fife College have already helped us out with a lot of the planting of bulbs in the area, so it has been a real community effort.”