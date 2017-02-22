Parking proposal for former police station

A Fife councillor has backed Fife Council’s move to purchase a former Fife police station building with the possibility of using the site to ease parking congestion in the area.

Cllr Bill Brown, chairman of the Glenrothes area committee, hopes the Napier Road building can now be demolished to make way for much needed extra parking for council employees.

The building has remained empty since the force relocated to Detroit Road in September 2015, but with the understanding that the Council are close to completing the purchase, Cllr Brown said a car park would ease long-standing parking issues experienced by residents.