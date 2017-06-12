Picking up some good tips

Did you know that 475 items of litter are dropped every minute in Scotland? Or that 2.5 billion single-use coffee cups are given out in the UK every day?

A new online resource from Zero Waste Scotland’s has plenty more of these horrifying statistics.

But it also has lots of practical advice for people who who want to tackle the problem that is costing Scotland over £1m every week.

The Litter Knowledge Network brings together all the latest advice, expertise and support on litter prevention for the first time in Scotland.

It builds on evidence showing that just clearning up litter is a thankless task – more has to be done to stop it in the first place.

Iain Gulland, Chief Executive, Zero Waste Scotland, said: “Our Litter Knowledge Network provides fantastic new tools to help stakeholders in Scotland take forward a preventative approach towards litter and flytipping.

“It includes great case studies on what works and what doesn’t – a really useful body of practical and well-tested work, backed up by evidence.

“This evidence shows that simply cleaning up litter after it’s been dropped is an endless task, as the issue still affects many of our communities.”

“Local authorities, businesses and landowners have a real opportunity now to adopt a different approach to litter, tailored to suit their own local circumstances – by focusing on preventative action which will save time and money.

“With the launch of our new Litter Knowledge Network, Zero Waste Scotland is there to help and support this work.”

But Zero Waste Scotland also wants to hear from people who have had success in tackling littering in Scotland.

Local authorities, businesses, community groups and landowners are all invited to contribute to the network with ideas, and good practice.

Resources include case studies of successful campaigns and projects at home and abroad, and specialist advice covering specific litter challenges like dealing with cigarette butts, how to prevent coffee cup litter; tackling takeaway litter and tips on running community campaigns.

There are downloadable toolkits in easy-to-use format, to help specific local campaigns aimed at persuading the public not to drop litter.

Cabinet Secretary for the Environment, Roseanna Cunningham said: “I encourage all those with a role in tackling litter to visit the Zero Waste Scotland website, and engage with the network.”