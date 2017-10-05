Plans for new Fife hotel complex to be unveiled

People in St Andrews are being invited to have their say on plans to build student accommodation and a hotel in the heart of the historic town.

A consultation event is being held tomorrow (Friday) before a formal planning application is lodged with Fife Council.

The proposed development would be in Abbey Park.

The firm behind the plans, Robertson Property Ltd, is hosting a public consultation in St Andrews Town Hall between 2pm and 8pm, when people will have a chance to see what’s proposed.

Comments can then be made to Edinburgh-based agent Barton Willmore.

The proposed development comprises a 90-bed hotel, 89 car parking spaces, student accommodation of 104 beds over two blocks, and secure cycle parking.

A spokesman said: “The proposal will reintroduce an attractive public realm with a sense of place.

“Key mature trees will be retained as part of the public park, bounded to the north by the hotel and student accommodation.

“These developments will follow the distinctive linear pattern of local development.

“The gardens will be landscaped to encourage activity by local residents and hotel guests. Courtyard parking will be provided at the north of the site, leaving the buildings to benefit from direct access to the open spaces.”