Public consultation event planned for St Andrews plans

The development of land west of St Andrews has taken a long-anticipated step forward with the submission of a Pre-Application Notice (PAN).

St Andrews West LLP, the consortium behind the proposal for a mix of residential, education and business uses on a 88-hectare site, is now planning how best to hear the community’s views, with the first public consultation event due next month.

This will give local people and groups the opportunity to meet the developers and consultant team to discuss the development. A statement about the PAN said it was hoped that residents and those who worked in the town would play a part in shaping the site.

David Wardrop, planning consultant and spokesperson for St Andrews West LLP, commented: “This is an exciting stage for St Andrews West which has been many years in the planning. We very much look forward to gaining feedback from the community on their vision for the development and hope that many people will actively engage with this consultation process to ensure the final outcome reflects the wishes of the St Andrews community.

“This development provides an opportunity to satisfy the needs and aspirations of everyone who lives, works and learns in St Andrews and enhance what is already one of the most desirable places to live and work in Scotland.”

A new website will be launched at the end of the month with regular updates from the development team.

The first public consultation meeting is expected to be mid to late February but a date is still to be announced.

A further public exhibition will be arranged in early summer 2017.

The impetus for the submission of the PAN has been the publication of the Examination Report for FIFEplan by the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division.