Public meeting to address Mossmorran flaring concerns

A public meeting has been called to discuss concern over extended flaring at Mossmorran.

It takes place in Lochgelly on July 5.

It has been set up by Mossmorran Action Group after scores of complaints were lodged following the recent flaring at the plant.

The organisers want to give local folk a chance to have their say – and get their views across to politicians, the regulatory authoirities and the plant operators.

Representatives from Shell and ExxonMobil, Fife Council, SEPA and NHS Fife as well as local councillors, constituency and list MSPs and Lesley Laird, MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, have been invited to attend.

A spokesman for the action group said: ‘‘The recent emergency flaring lasted for 9 days, and caused light, noise and air pollution which gave rise to scores of complaints by local residents to multiple agencies as well as extensive comment on social media. ‘‘

On Monday June 12, sudden flaring after a “process upset” at the ExxonMobil controlled facilities woke residents. Flaring, noise and vibration persisted from the plant until Saturday 24th.

A separate incident by Shell on Sunday disrupted operations at ExxonMobil, triggering another flaring incident, which emitted black smoke containing various toxins into the atmosphere, and caused further concern across many communities.

Katrona Turner, Auchtertool resident and co-founder of MAG said: “There needs to be a public debate about the facilities which is long overdue. For 32 years Auchtertool residents have regularly suffered negative impacts ranging in severity from one of Europe’s largest ethylene facilities.

“Speaking to our neighbouring communities, they have faced the same issues and it is time for the operators and the authorities to put our communities, our families and friends, at the heart of long overdue investigations and mitigatory action. We need definitive answers to our collective concerns.”

The meeting is at Lochgelly Town Hall on 5th July 2017 starting at 7pm – 9pm. All are welcome to attend.